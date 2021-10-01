HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The deadline for vaccinations is approaching, but as of Friday, 8,000 state workers are not compliant.

Employees at 25 state agencies in the Executive Branch have until Monday at midnight to show proof of vaccination or weekly testing.

Gov. calls on National Guard as state agencies prepare for potential staffing shortage due to vaccine mandate Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on the National Guard to plan for state active duty deployment if needed due to workers not being compliant with the state’s vaccine or testing mandate.

Gov. Ned Lamont is calling on the CT National Guard to be ready for staffing shortages, as those workers not compliant by the deadline could be sent home on unpaid leave.

“We hope the disruptions are minimal or non-existent, but to the extent there are more meaningful numbers of staff who do not comply with the mandate, we are making preparations and we will do everything we can to minimize disruptions,” said Josh Geballe, the state’s chief operating officer.

He said the numbers are dropping, and over the past two days, 2,000 state employees are now following vaccine mandates.

The latest numbers show that 20,000 employees, more than 60 percent, are fully vaccinated. About 4,000, which is 12 percent, have started weekly testing, but there are still 8,000 who are considered noncompliant.

“Most agencies have certain things they do that they can postpone or delay without any immediate short term consequences, but we are looking at the possibly of bringing in temporary staff, potentially do some emergency hiring bringing in contractors,” Geballe said.

SEBAC, which represents 15 unions, is requesting a 20-day extension for state employees providing essential services.

The other two branches of government, the Judicial, which runs the courts, and the legislative are also working to meet Monday’s deadline.