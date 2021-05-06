EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state continues to find different ways to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to everyone who wants it.
On Thursday, Gov. Ned Lamont said 70 percent of Connecticut adults will have received at least a first dose this week.
With demand dropping, there’s a push to find new ways to encourage vaccinations.
In fact, vaccines will be available at the UConn graduations, which are being held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, May 8-12.
“We've got the vaccination right there, before or after the graduation ceremony, no appointment needed, right there at Pratt & Whitney runway, any family member can get vaccinated, any friend, get them vaccinated,” Lamont said on Thursday.
UConn will host multiple graduation ceremonies which are slated to start this weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.