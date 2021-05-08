EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The state continues to find different ways to make the COVID-19 vaccine accessible to anyone who wants one.
With demand dropping, there’s a push to find new ways to encourage vaccinations.
Starting this weekend, Community Health Centers Inc. will be offering vaccines at the UConn graduations, which are being held at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, May 8-12.
Anyone attending the graduation can get a shot right next door to the stadium at CHC’s mass vaccination drive-thru site at Pratt & Whitney Runway, from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The clinic will be offering Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines.
