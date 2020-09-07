DEEP RIVER, CT (WFSB) - Valley Regional High School will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday after two students tested positive for COVID-19.
School officials made the announcement in a letter sent to the school community Monday.
The high school will be closed September 8 and 9 to students and non-essential staff.
"As soon as we were notified, we began collaborating closely with our local health departments and individual families to assess the situation," said the school. "Additionally, we consulted with the State of Connecticut Department of Public Health to determine the most appropriate course of action."
The school says local health departments will conduct contact tracing and make sure attempts are made to reach all of the people who may have been in close contact with the confirmed cases.
Deep cleaning protocols will be implemented while the school is closed.
Valley Regional will have distance learning Tuesday and Wednesday before returning to in-person classes on Thursday.
Officials say classes at other schools in the district will continue as scheduled.
"As a reminder, it is critical that parents/guardians inform their children(s) school immediately in the event their child tests positive for COVID-19, or if your family has been contacted by the health authority regarding a potential exposure," the school district said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.