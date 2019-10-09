DERBY, CT (WFSB) -- A 15-passenger van was involved in a crash on Route 8 in Derby on Wednesday morning.
The crash happened just before 10 a.m. on Route 8 north, between exits 17 and 18.
Ambulance officials said there were 10 people inside the van at the time of the crash.
Six of them were able to get out of the van on their own, while four others had to be extricated.
Their conditions are unknown at this time.
The road was closed at the time of the crash but has since reopened.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.