DANBURY, CT (WFSB)— A van crashed into a building owned by the Philadelphia Pentecostal Church in Danbury on Sunday evening, according to Danbury Fire Department.
At 6:20 p.m., Danbury Fire received reports of a crash at 39 New St., saying a car hit a building. When the fire department arrived at the scene, they found a full-sized van crashed into a building that the church used as a rectory.
The van caused considerable damage, according to fire officials, including the structures that support the second floor.
The driver was checked out by Danbury EMS and was uninjured, according to fire officials.
The Fire Marshal’s Office and a city of Danbury Building Department official inspected the building after the water and electrical services were secured. They also met with church authorities to lead them through the restoration process.
