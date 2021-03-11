HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A Hartford church that has been targeted by vandals has been left with thousands of dollars in damages.
Surveying the damage outside the new Antioch Baptist Church was bad enough for Pastor Jeff Powell, but stepping inside the sanctuary and spotting a hole in the stained glass was soul shattering.
“It was very sickening, it was heart wrenching and as I said, when I saw it, I had to sit down because that’s how it affected me,” Powell said.
Vandals have been targeting the church in Hartford’s North End neighborhood for months.
The congregation spent $5,000 to fix all the windows and doors in the back of the church and add barriers after an attack in November.
“The first thing I would do is pray for them, and the next thing I would do is I would ask them why,” Powell said.
Earlier this month, criminals smashed all of the church’s side windows in two separate assaults.
“I just stood there in amazement and couldn’t believe that it happened again,” Powell said.
The vandals were caught on camera, so Pastor Powell hopes someone will recognize them in the surveillance video.
“We saw where they started from and where they picked up the rocks and they walked around to the driveway and they just started breaking these windows,” Powell described.
The vandals didn't steal anything, but it appears they destroyed the church windows for fun.
Powell said it will cost the congregation another $10,000 to fix the damage, which is money the church simply doesn't have right now.
“That’s an added burden on the congregation that right now we cannot afford. So we’ll do the best we can,” he said.
Powell added that he hopes the criminals turn themselves in and help pay for the damage, but he wants them to know that despite his anger, he’s already forgiven them.
“I have to forgive them because I am who I am,” he said.
Hartford police officers are investigating this repeated vandalism, but they are hoping the public can help.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Hartford police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.