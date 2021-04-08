The Ball and Socket Arts complex

CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The Ball and Socket Arts complex on West Main Street in Cheshire alerted members of its community that their buildings were recently vandalized.

The Ball and Socket is a nonprofit that has been working to transform an industrial complex to a vibrant community gathering space with a focus on arts.

The organizations said it is installing security cameras and is asking the community to report any vandalism they see to Cheshire police.

