CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- The Ball and Socket Arts complex on West Main Street in Cheshire alerted members of its community that their buildings were recently vandalized.
The Ball and Socket is a nonprofit that has been working to transform an industrial complex to a vibrant community gathering space with a focus on arts.
The organizations said it is installing security cameras and is asking the community to report any vandalism they see to Cheshire police.
