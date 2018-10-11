The vaping epidemic is on the rise at schools in Connecticut.
E-cigarette use has doubled in just two years, according to the state’s Department of Public Health.
The department said in 2015, more than 7 percent of high school students vaped.
By June of 2017, that number jumped to almost 14.7 percent.
The survey found that one in 10 ninth grade students, and over one in five 12th grade students, currently use an e-cigarette.
“These results are especially troubling because youth are generally unaware of the presence and level of nicotine in their devices and can become addicted with only a few puffs,” said DPH Commissioner Dr. Raul Pino. “Although the cigarette smoking rate continues to decline among this age group, vaping continues to increase. Based on misleading claims about e-cigarettes, many teens believe they are trying a ‘safe’ product.”
Experts say the most prevalent reason given for starting use of these products was a friend or family member using them.
The Food and Drug Administration recently labeled youth e-cigarette use an “epidemic and put the manufacturers on notice about potential actions they may take in order to reduce youth access and use.”
The Dept. of Public Health said while cigarette smoking rates continue to decline, the number of those who are vaping increases.
For more information, click here.
