NORTH HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police in North Haven said they arrested a man for trying to rifle through unlocked vehicles.
Gregory Weston, 21, was one of three people checking for open vehicles at an apartment complex on State Street early Wednesday morning.
The three suspects were spotted around 3:35 a.m.
They ran when police arrived.
Police said a K9 unit helped with the search.
Weston was found in a wooded area and tried to run again. However, police took him into custody.
He was charged with trespassing and interfering with police.
Weston was given a court date of Aug. 1 in Meriden.
Information about the two other suspects was not released.
