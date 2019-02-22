TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle and a bus were involved in a crash in Tolland on Friday morning.
According to dispatchers, it happened in the area of 311 Mile Hill Rd.
No injuries were reported.
However, they said the road was down to only one lane of traffic.
Police advised drivers to use caution in the area.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
