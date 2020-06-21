STAFFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are on scene investigating a two-vehicle that happened Sunday morning in Stafford.
Officials say that they were called to West Main Street around 11:10 a.m. to find that a vehicle had collided with a motorcycle.
A LifeStar helicopter was requested, but then called off.
Part of West Main Street remains blocked to through traffic.
Further details surrounding the crash weren't immediately available.
