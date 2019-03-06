WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A crash involving two vehicles shut down a road in West Hartford Wednesday morning.
It happened in the area of Simsbury Road and Mohegan Drive.
Police have not released any details yet, but Channel 3's Dennis House was on the scene and witnessed the aftermath.
He shared some video during a Facebook live post.
In it, a Mercedes SUV appeared to have been broadsided by a car. The car's hood was underneath the SUV.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
