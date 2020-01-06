BURLINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A two-vehicle crash closed part of Route 4 in Burlington on Monday morning.
It has since reopened.
According to the Burlington Fire Department, it happened on Route 4 between Route 69 and Upson Road.
Firefighters said a total of four patients were transported to a hospital.
Extrication was also needed.
Detours were in place.
At the time, crews warned drivers to expect delays.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
