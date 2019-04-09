HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash has closed a lane of traffic on Interstate 91 in Hartford Tuesday morning.
According to the Department of Transportation, the right lane of I-91 north is closed between exits 32 and 33.
The crash was reported just before 7:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
As of 7:50 a.m., about 1.5 miles worth of congestion was reported.
No injuries were reported.
A cause remains under investigation.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.