ENFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Two people fled on foot from Police after the vehicle they were in struck a building in Enfield early Monday morning.
State Police were attempting to stop a vehicle around 2:45 a.m. when it struck a building, according to Enfield Police.
The crash happened on Hazard Avenue between Randolph Street and Mill Street.
Troopers have continued to be on the lookout for the two suspects this morning.
There is no significant damage to the building.
Enfield Police said they do not believe the suspects are seriously injured because the airbags did not deploy and there was no blood in the vehicle.
