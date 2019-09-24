FARMINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A road in Farmington is partially closed after a vehicle struck a pole on Tuesday morning, causing damage to the traffic lights.
The crash happened at the intersection of Farmington Avenue and Lovely Street around 3:30 a.m.
Crews from the Department of Transportation and Eversource are on scene doing repair work.
A portion of the road is currently closed and the road will be entirely closed for a period of time while the traffic light wires are put back into place, police said.
Repair work is expected to be done around 8:30 a.m.
No one was injured, police said.
