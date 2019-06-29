MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A vehicle fire caused heavy delays on I-91 Southbound in Middletown between Exits 22N and 20, said the Connecticut Department of Transportation.
The right and center lanes were closed, and the congestion lasted for about 3.7 miles, said the DOT.
Officials say the vehicle fire occurred between Exits 20 and 19 and was first reported around 12:38 p.m.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.