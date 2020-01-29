BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire is causing traffic congestion on Route 9 northbound in Berlin.
According to the Department of Transportation, the crash happened between exits 21 and 22.
The highway was closed in the area, the DOT said.
It was first reported just before 8:40 a.m.
There's no word on injuries or a cause for the fire.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
