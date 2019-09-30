EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire led to traffic delays on Interstate 84 west in East Hartford on Monday morning.
It happened near exit 56 around 6 a.m.
State police closed the highway shortly afterward.
It reopened around 6:20 a.m.
Troopers said no one was hurt.
There's no word on a cause for the fire.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
