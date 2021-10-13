EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Part of Interstate 84 east is closed because of a vehicle fire.
The Department of Transportation reported that multiple lanes were closed between exits 58 and 59 on Wednesday morning.
The DOT also said that multiple vehicles appear to have been involved in the incident.
It said the four right lanes were closed.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
There's no word on injuries or a cause.
