WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle fire on I-91 has caused heavy delays in the area.
CT DOT says that the entire northbound side of I-91 is closed between Exits 13 and 14, while one lane on the southbound side has also been shut down.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
Officials have not stated when they anticipate on that part of I-91 to reopen.
