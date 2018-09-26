Crews are searching for a man who went missing in the North Canaan area during the storms on Tuesday evening.
Emergency crews are looking for 60-year-old German Perez, who left Hotchkiss School in Lakeville around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. He was supposed to return home later that evening, but didn’t.
Perez is said to have been operating a black 2002 Toyota Tundra with MA Registration 90AG21.
On Tuesday night, officials said crews were searching the river for a possible submerged vehicle at Route 44 and Lawrence Avenue.
Overnight, officials had said the river was about 5-10 feet above normal.
The search was hampered by muddy water and floating debris, and was suspended.
It resumed on Wednesday morning with the state police dive team.
On Wednesday afternoon, state police said a vehicle was found in the water, however they haven't linked it to Perez at this time.
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
