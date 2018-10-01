SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A vehicle ended up going through a sound barrier along a highway and then down an embankment.
Southington firefighters said they responded to Interstate 84 eastbound just before Queen Street.
When they arrived around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, they said they found the vehicle with the driver trapped.
They said it took 20 minutes to extricate the driver.
The driver was taken to a local hospital by ambulance.
There's no word on the extent of injuries or a cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.