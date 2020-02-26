HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Yellow police tape lined a street in Hartford after a vehicle struck a home early Wednesday.
The crash left a large hole in the front of a home at the intersection of Zion Street and Glendale Avenue.
An officer said the crash happened around 3:30 a.m.
There were no reported injuries, according to police.
Zion Street is currently open to traffic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.