BRISTOL, CT (WFSB) - Police in Bristol are searching for whoever fired bullets that struck a parked vehicle early Friday morning.
They said it happened in the area of 30 Chestnut St. around 6:30 a.m.
The call came in as a reported "shots fired" incident.
When officers arrived, they said they found no victims. No injuries were reported.
However, they found a parked vehicle vehicle that appeared to have been struck by gunfire.
The area on Chestnut Street was temporarily cordoned off while investigators gathered evidence.
Drivers were asked to find an alternate route.
Police said there was no immediate danger to the public.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police at 860-584-3011.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.