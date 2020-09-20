NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A test drive for a Norwich woman did not go as planned.
According to CT State Police, witnesses informed troopers that a vehicle on I-391 North was operating erratically when it rolled over.
The driver, a 30-year-old Norwich woman, admitted to troopers that she wanted to go out onto the roadway to test out the new safety features and admitted to driving over 100 m.p.h.
Officials say the driver sustained minor injuries and was summoned to court for reckless driving and for failing to maintain her lane.
