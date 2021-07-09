STAMFORD, CT (WFSB) - Vehicles are getting stuck on flooded streets in Stamford.
Police warned drivers that East Main Street at Myrtle Avenue, Elm Street at S. State Street, the Research Drive area, and other locations have high water levels.
They urged people to avoid those areas.
A flood advisory was issued southern Fairfield County until later Friday morning due to Tropical Storm Elsa.
A flood watch is in place for the entire state.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
