HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A three-vehicle crash involving a CT Transit bus is under investigation in Hartford.
It happened near Hampton and Tower avenues late Monday morning.
According to the deputy fire chief of the Hartford Fire Department, a male passenger in a pickup truck was overdosing.
The female driver of the truck was erratically driving to get him to a hospital.
EMTs on the scene were able to administer the anti-overdosing drug narcan.
No one else was hurt and the bus was empty.
