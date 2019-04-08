WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Dozens of vehicles received flat tires from a large piece of metal that was found on Route 8 northbound.
According to state police, 34 vehicles were affected on Monday morning.
The metal was hit by drivers in the area of the Interstate-84 westbound ramp to Route 8 north.
State police said the Department of Transportation responded to the area with a payloader to remove it.
The believe it was a piece of scrap metal that was poorly secured to a truck.
Waterbury Tire and Auto Service told Channel 3 that it had at least two customers visit to get their tires replaced. One of them needed to replace two tires.
It also said in both cases that the tires could not be patched. They had to be completely replaced.
"Troopers remind motorists to use caution when attempting to avoid objects in the roadway. Reduce speed if possible," said Trooper First Class Kelly Grant, Connecticut State Police. "If you do strike an object in the roadway, turn on vehicles' hazard lights, and move as far right as possible and call 911 for assistance."
There's no word on how the piece of metal got there.
