EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking into what led up to a reported shooting Tuesday night.
It happened around 8:15 p.m. on Plain Drive.
East Hartford Police say that officers had received reports that vehicles in the area had exchanged gunfire.
At this point, there are no known injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the incident remain under investigation.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.