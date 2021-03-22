MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two vehicles were stolen in broad daylight from driveways in Middletown over the weekend, according to police.
Video of one of the thefts was captured. The Middletown Police Department released it on Sunday.
They said on Westfield Terrace, a white Audi A3 bearing Connecticut registration AT56891 was taken.
A white Land Rover was also stolen from Country Club Road.
Both occurred in residential neighborhoods, police said.
"The suspects have no fear of being caught, so we remind you, do not engage them," police urged the public. "There have been cases where one or more have been armed. Call 911 immediately."
Police said the easiest way to avoid becoming a victim is to lock vehicles, take out the keys or fob, remove valuables, and close all windows.
"Also be aware of your surroundings," police said. "These suspects flee the area at high rates of speed. A reminder to those who have children playing outside."
