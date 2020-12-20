VERNON (WFSB) - Eighteen people have been temporarily displaced and two others remain in the hospital following an apartment fire Sunday in Vernon.
According to Vernon officials, crews responded to Union Street around 11 a.m. after an alarm inside Fitch Block was activated and several 911 callers reported a fire in one of the nearby buildings.
First responders arrived to find heavy fire emitting from a multi-story apartment building at 26 Union Street and people hanging from windows in order to escape the flames.
Crews immediately deployed ladders to help bring the residents to safety.
Seven of the building's occupants were either escorted, carried in stretchers, or wheeled in wheelchairs across the road to Rockville General Hospital, where they were treated for smoke inhalation.
Two of the seven patients were eventually transferred to Bridgeport Hospital, which has a burn unit, for further treatment.
Officials say that none of the firefighters that were called to the scene were injured.
Several area fire departments, as well as Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne and Town Administrator and Director of Emergency & Risk Management Michael Purcaro, also responded to the scene to assist.
The bulk of the fire damaged two apartments.
The American Red Cross is helping eighteen people, sixteen adults and two children, find temporary shelter after officials had to shut off their electrical and gas services.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.