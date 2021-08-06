VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A beach in Vernon is off limits to swimmers.
As of Friday, Aug. 6, the town's Parks and Recreation Department said the beach at Valley Falls Park was closed for the weekend of Aug. 6 through Aug. 8.
The department said an employee performed routine maintenance and spotted some rust-colored water.
"We don’t know what it is or if it is even anything," the department said. "We have asked the local health department to check it out. Out of an abundance of caution, we shifted weekend swimming to the other swimming area."
The Parks and Recreation Department opened the beach at Newhoca Park for swimming.
Swimming hours are noon to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
