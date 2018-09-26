VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A Vernon daycare closed abruptly as of Tuesday.
A sign was posted on the Apple Tree Learning Center’s door saying that they were closed immediately.
The letter stated that the estate of Kerry Hils was unable to maintain the business.
The full letter read, “To Parents, Students & Staff of Apple Tree Learning Center – Vernon.
It is with deep sadness and regret that we must announced the immediate closing of Apple Tree daycare. Today, September 25th, 2018, will be the last day of operations.
We realize this presents an inconvenience to all of your, but the Estate of Kerry Hils is unable to maintain the business as a viable entity or to find a competent buyer to keep the business going.
We wish you and your children the best of luck in the future.
Please direct any future correspondence to: Hils Estate c/ Romano Parker & Associates 41 New Britain Avenue Rocky Hill, CT 06067."
No additional details were released.
