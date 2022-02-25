VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Snow and sleet came down in Vernon on Friday during Winter Storm Cecelia.
West Main Street was completely covered with that mixture around 6:15 a.m.
The Department of Public Works crews were on the job.
They pretreated the roads before the storm.
"We are out in full force," said Jeff Schambach, foreman, Vernon DPW. "We have trucks, payday loaders, big pickups."
Check the forecast here.
For real-time traffic updates, check the Channel 3 traffic map here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.