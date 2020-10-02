VERNON, CT (WFSB) - As a school bus driver for Vernon Public Schools tested positive for COVID-19, the district announced when elementary school students will return to a full time schedule.
The date full in-person learning is set to resume is Oct. 13.
Vernon has been successful with its COVID-19 mitigation strategies and state Department of Public Health metrics show the risk of COVID-19 infection is low in Vernon, said superintendent Dr. Joseph Macary.
“For me, there’s a sense of urgency with our students in kindergarten, first grade, second grade and third grade,” Macary said. “There’s a huge learning loss.”
Vernon had been operating under a hybrid model since schools resumed. Roughly 70 percent of students attended school. The rest were enrolled in distance learning.
“We talk about the summer regression – that’s usually eight or nine weeks,” Macary said. “However, we haven’t had normal school for 22 weeks. We know there’s regression and loss of learning, mainly because students are only going to school two days a week.”
Macary reported on Thursday that a school bus driver tested positive for coronavirus.
"The affected person has been instructed to remain home in self-isolation for 14 days and has been provided with additional instructions to follow prior to returning to work," Macary said. "Family members have also been instructed to self-quarantine and get tested."
The last day the First Student Company driver was on a school bus was Sept. 29.
"Anyone who is considered a 'close contact' with this person has been contacted or will be contacted by bus transportation company or local health officials and provided with instructions on the appropriate steps to take," Macary said.
The superintendent said the district was closely monitoring the situation and would provide updates as they learn more.
