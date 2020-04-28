VERNON, CT (WFSB) – One Connecticut town doesn’t want the pandemic to stand in the way of voting.
On Tuesday, more than 100 Vernon residents turned out for what leaders are calling a historic vote.
Town leaders say they believe drive-thru voting is the first of its kind in the state. Residents drive up, show their ID, then give a thumbs up or thumbs down to vote.
“We can be here, so we are here,” said Ellen Kingstorf.
Cars packed the parking lot at Rockville High School to vote for the $94.1 million budget.
Last month, Governor Ned Lamont passed an executive order allowing local leaders to adopt a budget without a referendum due to the pandemic.
Vernon Mayor Daniel Champagne says he wanted to give voters a chance.
“We’re not increasing our taxes this year, but I think it’s important for people to go out and vote. Once you take that away, I think people get offended even if they didn’t want to vote,” Champagne said.
People lined up in their cars to make their decisions from a safe distance.
“I think the town did it in a very creative manner, and keeping residents safe at the same time,” Angela Wendus said.
Some voters say they hope the considers mail-in voting for future elections, so more people can weigh in.
“I’m afraid that it limits people that can come. This is not the nearest point in town, and it makes it difficult for people who are elderly to get out here,” Kingstorf said.
The budget passed with 106 ‘yes’ votes.
The town did the drive-up voting for the very first time last month, voting on a budget transfer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.