VERNON, CT (WFSB) - We’ve set our clocks back one hour and as we get an extra hour of sleep, daylight saving time is a great time to change your smoke detector batteries.
Change your clock. Change your battery.
It’s a nationwide campaign reminding you to change your smoke alarm batteries when you change your clock for daylight saving time.
"People take for granted that the batteries are going to last forever, so once a year, we try to remind them and we pick this as an excellent time of year to try to remind people, so when you’re moving your clock, change your batteries," Vernon Fire Marshal Dan Wasilewski tells us.
Wasilewski says early warning is key to getting out of a house fire.
A smoke detector should be on every level of your home, inside each bedroom, and outside sleeping areas.
In an effort to encourage people to change their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors, the Vernon Fire Department spent the day giving away free batteries.
Energizer donated 800 packets.
One Vernon resident says safety is his biggest priority for his family.
"That’s number one. That’s number one. Nothing better to do. That’s number one," Vernon resident Rich Stolarz stated.
Nationally, almost three out of every five deaths that happen from a house fire happens inside a house where there was no smoke detector or it was not working properly.
As temperatures turn colder, fire officials have some other important reminders.
"As people are starting to fire up their stoves and use alternative heating sources, we also tell people to check and make sure to check your carbon monoxide detectors as well, make sure your chimneys are cleaned and you keep combustibles away from your furnace," added Wasilewski.
Key things to keep in mind with more people working and attending school from home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.