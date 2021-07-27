VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- The push continues to get Connecticut’s vaccination rate up. This comes as the state’s positivity rate has climbed above 2 percent.
Two pop-up clinics are taking place in the town of Vernon this week. One is set for Tuesday in front of town hall at Central Park at 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
At that clinic, people can choose from any of the three vaccines.
In Connecticut, 63 percent of residents are vaccinated.
While the state ranks among the best in the nation, state leaders want that number to go up to 80 percent.
Healthcare experts said the highly contagious Delta variant has raised the bar for herd immunity altogether.
“When you add a very prevalent Delta variant, the 70s is not acceptable anymore. We have to be in the 80s,” said Anthony Santella, professor and COVID coordinator at the University of New Haven.
Among Connecticut residents, 69 percent have received at least one dose.
Even if you got your first dose months ago, but put off getting the second dose, Santella said the vaccines provide flexibility.
“Even if you’ve waited longer than the three to four weeks from your first dose, they’re going to get you that second dose,” he said.
A recent study from the University of Minnesota shows two doses of the Pfizer shot is 88 percent effective against the Delta variant, while just one dose gives 31 percent protection.
Another clinic is being held Thursday in Vernon at 375 Hartford Turnpike from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m.
No appointment is necessary.
