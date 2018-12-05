VERNON, CT (WFSB) – East Main Street (Route 74) wass closed in Vernon while crews battled a house fire.
The road was shut down at Route 31.
Tolland County Dispatch said that the Vernon Fire Department responded to the 100 block of East Main Street for the fire.
The first arriving fire officer reported smoke and flames from the third floor of a residential building.
There is no word on any injuries.
