VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- A Vernon man is facing sex assault charges following a reported incident involving a pregnant woman in March.
Police arrested 26-year-old Robert Tate, and charged him with third-degree sexual assault, third-degree assault on a pregnant person, violation of a protective order, and criminal possession of a firearm/ammunition/electronic defense weapon.
Back in March, police said a female victim reported being sexually assaulted by Tate at his home in Vernon.
She sought medical treatment at the UMass Memorial Hospital in Worcester.
The victim said she was pregnant at the time with Tate’s child, and that he “overpowered and forced her to engage in sexual relations against her will.”
The hospital helped the victim obtain a restraining order, and Tate was ordered to surrender all firearms and ammunition to Vernon police.
It was later alleged that Tate did not fully comply with the order, and ammunition was seized at his home.
The investigation is ongoing and there could be more charges.
Vernon police are asking anyone who has information on Tate to contact them at 860-872-9126.
Tate is being held on a $150,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on Thursday.
