VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Police in Vernon arrested a man for sexually assaulting underage girls.
Andrew Curtis, 55, faces four counts of fourth-degree sexual assault and four counts of illegal sexual contact with a victim under the age of 16.
The charges are from two warrants, police said.
Curtis was arrested on Monday.
According to police, they had been investigating the case for several months.
They said Curtis's conduct with the victims had been going on over the past few years.
During the investigations, the victims claimed Curtis engaged in manipulative behaviors over a period of time that led to unwanted sexual contact.
Detectives said they spoke with the victims, witnesses and Curtis himself.
They also executed multiple search warrants.
Police said that though Curtis was charged for his relationship with two juveniles, the investigation into his conduct is ongoing.
They said they are looking to speak with anyone who may have more information about Curtis.
Det. Tommy Van Tasel from Vernon police can be reached at 860-872-9126 extension 3767.
Curtis was held on bonds totaling $100,000 and appeared in Rockville court on Tuesday.
