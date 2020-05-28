VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A Manchester firefighter was arrested for a series of violent sexual assaults that happened in the towns of Manchester and Vernon.
Angelo Alleano Jr., 47, of Vernon, was charged in the cases, which spanned from 2001 to 2008.
He was arrested on Wednesday by Vernon police following an unrelated domestic violence offense.
The warrant for Alleano was released on Thursday afternoon.
The investigation began in 2001 in Manchester. It involved a burglary and the sexual assault of an 84-year-old woman, police said.
Another happened in 2004 with the victim being a 57-year-old female in Manchester.
A third incident happened in 2007 in Manchester. The fourth happened in Vernon in 2008. Both of those victims were women in their 30s.
Information about all of the victims was not released to protect their identities.
DNA evidence and the suspect's family tree were used to narrow down Alleano as the suspect.
Alleano was charged with: four counts of first-degree sexual assault and three counts of second-degree burglary.
His bond was set at $5 million.
He was also charged with disorderly conduct for the unrelated domestic violence offense on Wednesday. His bond for that was $100,000.
Alleano was given a court date of Friday in Hartford.
Detectives are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Vernon Det. Thomas Van Tasel 860-872-9126 or Manchester Det. James Moore 860-6455500. Callers may remain anonymous.
Vernon police were joined by the Manchester Police Department and state police representatives for a joint press conference on Thursday.
The FBI and Eastern Connecticut Health Network helped with the case.
