VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A man from Vernon faces more than 200 charges in connection with the death of a woman.
Jason Fazzino, 24, was served three arrest warrants on Tuesday.
An unidentified 28-year-old woman overdosed and was suffocated back on April 29, 2018 at a home on Sunnyview Drive, police said.
Fazzino was released from prison on Tuesday for unrelated drug charges when Vernon police served the three warrants.
The warrants charge him with first-degree manslaughter, tampering with evidence, two counts of second-degree making a false statement, 133 counts of violating a protective order, 83 counts of violation of a protective order and two counts of risk of injury to a minor.
Police said Fazzino and the victim were in the home, which belongs to Fazzino's mother and stepfather.
Fazzino was initially arrested on the day of the woman's death. He was found hiding in the basement, according to police, because there was a protective order that prohibited him from being in the home.
There was also a valid protective order between Fazzino and the victim, police said.
Investigators said they determined that the victim's death was suspicious.
Police said that while the victim was under the influence of narcotics, Fazzino allegedly smothered her with a pillow on two occasions until she stopped breathing.
The victim's young child found her dead, police said.
The medical examiner's office determined that the woman's death was a homicide.
While in custody for the death, police said Fazzino violated the protective order again by calling a family member a total of 216 times.
Police said that before the victim's death, Fazzino also allegedly exposed a 7-year-old child to a sexually explicit movie and smoked crack cocaine in the child's presence.
Fazzino is being held on court-set bonds totalling $630,000 and was given a court date of Wednesday.
