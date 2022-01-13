VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A man faces sex assault and voyeurism charges following an arrest at a home in Vernon.
Police said they arrested Donald Sterling, 47, after a warrant was executed at his home on Jan. 12.
Read the entire warrant here or below:
They said they were familiar with Sterling from past domestic violence investigations where he was accused of being verbally and physically abusive, and controlling of a woman and her children.
Detectives said they started looking into the current case after receiving a report from the Department of Children and Families in Dec. 2021. DCF received a tip from a mandate reporter.
Investigators said a few years ago, two of the children, who were 13 and 18 years old at the time, discovered a bluetooth speaker in a bathroom that was actually a hidden camera.
Security cameras were actually set up all over the house, the woman told police. Those, however, they knew about.
The one in the bathroom, however, was the one that drew investigators' attention. After the children found it, they secretly swapped out its SD card and delivered the card to a friend's house for safekeeping, the warrant said.
Once the investigation was launched, the card was turned over to police. They said they found videos of the teen children changing in the bathroom on it.
In the meantime, the woman and her children had been trying to secretly move out of Sterling's home, according to the warrant.
When she finally did it, Sterling knew where she moved and investigators suspected he somehow electronically tracked her.
When investigators finally sat down to interview the juvenile victim, she disclosed years of physical and emotional abuse by Sterling which included:
...locking her siblings in their rooms with a bucket to urinate, requiring all the children to move around the house only on their knees, and requiring [unnamed victim] to stand in a corner with his arms outstretched and supporting a board which was across his forearms.
The victim also told investigators that Sterling:
...tried striking them with belts...
The victim told investigators that one night when Sterling was drunk, he attempted to "make out" with her. When she started to cry, Sterling instructed her not to tell anyone and may have tried to bribe her silence with money, the document said. In another instant, she said Sterling smacked her buttocks. Finally, she told investigators that while she was doing the dishes one night, he slipped his hands under her armpits and touched the sides her her breasts.
Sterling was charged with two counts of voyeurism, fourth-degree sexual assault and risk of injury to a minor.
He was held in lieu of a $250,000 court-set bond and was scheduled to face a judge on Thursday.
The case remains under investigation.
(3) comments
voyeurism is a traffic ticket he will never go to jail and it was his house where the camera was so it isn't against the law to own a hidden camera
'dat you Donald?
You overlooked the other two charges.
Videoing a child of 13 years of age is not legal, no matter how much you want it to be, Cleotus. You are sick.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.