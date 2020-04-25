VERNON, CT (WFSB) - A Vernon man was taken to the hospital Saturday morning after police say he fell off his roof.
Vernon Police Lt. Bill Meier says that the man was working on his home when he fell and the incident is considered accidental.
Lifestar was called in and flew the man to an area hospital.
His condition remains unknown at this time.
