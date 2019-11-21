VERNON, CT (WFSB) – Vernon police are investigating after a middle school student allegedly made threats towards other students.
Police responded to Vernon Center Middle School on Thursday after a report that a student made a threat that involved multiple other students.
A student had overheard the threat and reported to school administrators.
It was determined there was no credible threat to the school.
The student involved was referred to juvenile authorities and will face school discipline.
