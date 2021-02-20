VERNON, CT (WFSB) -- The vaccination rollout continues.
About 10 vaccine stations were set up Saturday at the Vernon Senior Center, where hundreds of people were showing up to get the Moderna vaccine, in hopes of bringing an end to this pandemic.
“It was great. It’s 8 minutes away from my house,” said Karen Tooney, of Tolland.
This clinic is part of the region’s mega mobile clinics, which are charged with the mission of bringing the vaccine closer, and making it more accessible to people.
“I don't have a computer and all that stuff,” said Tom Ashe, who added that a friend helped sign him up for the mobile clinic.
Both said Saturday that they were feeling a little bit safer, especially for when it’s time for work – Tooney, a paralegal, and Ashe, who works for a cemetery.
“It’s like dropping a stone in a puddle. The ripple effect. It can be a huge ripple effect if you expose somebody else,” Tooney said.
“We have funerals and we do a lot of contact with people. I figured I better get it,” Ashe said.
Vernon police Lt. William Meier, who coordinates the vaccine program, said residents who qualify under the state guidelines can utilize the call center to make an appointment.
In addition, people need to be residents from Somers, Stafford, Ellington, Tolland, Vernon, and East Windsor.
“We have hundreds on the waitlist, but we have been moving through quickly. As long as we get the supply of vaccines,” Meier said.
Once those vaccines come in, they will be able to assist those on the waiting list. If you qualify, Meier said it's time to sign up.
“We offer transportation we even have wheelchair vans to bring people to the clinics we have different languages,” Meier said.
To reach the Vernon Regional Call Center, dial 860-896-4568.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.