VERNON, CT (WFSB) – A mother is pleading for justice after she claims her son was stabbed on Friday evening and her other son, his brother, was arrested for planning a retaliation against the suspect.
Channel 3 spoke exclusively with Vernon resident, Carly-Ann Merrill who said her 17-year-old son was walking home from a football game when she said he was stabbed over 10 times after being jumped by a group of more than 20 people on Friday.
Two adults and a teenager were arrested in connection with a stabbing on Saturday afternoon, but police said they believe the three were planning to attack those who stabbed Merrill’s son.
Police arrested 19-year-old Vernon resident Haley Machholz, 20-year-old Hartford resident Jakwai Soca, and a 15-year-old, Merrill’s son.
They were charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.
Vernon Police Department Lieutenant William Meier said the teen was stabbed multiple times in his torso, legs, and head on Friday night just after 10 p.m. near the Rails to Trails near the Ryefield Apartment Complex.
“If you saw the extent of the stab wounds, where they are, they hit critical spots,” described Merrill. “He had staggered almost a mile to my home.”
He was taken to Rockville General Hospital, but then taken to Connecticut Children's Medical Center where he remains in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.
“His forehead had an inch-long gash that was a half inch wide, just gaping open, pouring blood down his entire face,” said Merrill.
Lt. Meier said officers located Machholz, Soca, and the teen at the Terrace Drive apartment complex on Friday evening in a car that was believed to have been involved.
“Inside that vehicle they found multiple weapons and through our investigation, we believe they were possibly trying to retaliate,” said Lt. Meier. “These officers likely prevented another incident.”
Officers found a hunting knife, a baseball bat, and a wooden pole that had knife blades taped to both ends in their car.
Lt Meier said the attack was not random and the teen was known to the assailants.
“Unfortunately, my son did see his older brother with those lacerations and bleeding, and he was definitely not himself, so that probably may have caused him panic,” said Merrill.
Machholz posted a $100,000 bond and is due in Rockville court on Sept. 24th. Soca is being held on a $100,000 bond and expected to appear in Rockville Court on Sept. 16th. The teen is being detained in juvenile detention.
Police are investigating and working with Vernon School Officials on the case.
Those with information are asked to contact Vernon Police at (860) 872-9126.
